Andre Russell heroics, Super Over and heartbreak: It all happened in GT20 Final

Image Source : TWITTER/GT20 Andre Russell pulled off a miraculous effort but couldn't get Vancouver Knights over the line as Winnipeg Hawks lift their first GLT20 title.

While West Indies were struggling on the field against India in the 2nd ODI at Port of Spain, Andre Russell was being a hero for Vancouver Knights in the final of the GT20 (Global T20, Canada). Russell shined with the ball and the bat but it wasn't enough to help the Knights get past the line, as Winnipeg Hawks won the second edition of the league.

SUPER OVER!



CAN YOU BELIEVE IT. @VKnights_ needed 3 off one ball and can only manage 2



Andre Russell finishes on 46(20)



IT'S STILL NOT OVER!#GT2019#VKvsWH pic.twitter.com/t1QOXmrb5h — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 11, 2019

In the first innings, Russell, who hadn't bowled much in the league, took four wickets for 29 in 4 overs. With the bat, Russell arrived at the crease when the Knights needed 54 from 19 balls. The West Indian batsman, who had faced a similar situation with Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, took on the herculean task.

Russell scored 46 off just 20 deliveries to take the match to the Super Over. His innings included three fours and five sixes.

Knights batted first and Russell began the proceedings with a six before it all went downhill for the side. The Windies star was dismissed on the fourth ball, and failed to restrict Chris Lynn when he bowled to defend the 10-run target. Hawks won with two balls to spare, lifting their first GT20 title.