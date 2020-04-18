Image Source : TWITTER: @THEREALPCB After 34 years, Javed Miandad's last-ball match-winning six in Sharjah still dominates India-Pakistan rivalry

Exactly, 34 years ago, Javed Miandad scripted history with a last-ball six in the final of Australia-Asia Cup in Sharjah, 1986 to India's Chetan Sharma.

The rivalry between India and Pakitan in the game of sports is one of the most fierce ones since it's inception and moment like Miandad's six makes it more exciting for every cricket fan.

Even after 34 years, Miandad's six in Sharjah dominates the rivalry in cricket between India and Pakistan. Miandad slammed a splendid century - 116 not out and led his team to an iconic win in that match.

It was a full packed stadium, where Pakistan were chasing 246 against then World Champions India. Paceman Chetan Sharma was bowling the final over and the Green Army were still 4 runs away from victory on the last ball when Miandad skied it for a maximum to create history. It was the first time Pakistan won any significant tournament. After the match, Miandad said, "The Indians were together, excitedly talking strategy. The whole contest had been reduced to getting four from the last ball. I came up with my own strategy. I was certain Sharma was going to attempt a yorker and aim for my legs. So I decided to stand well forward of the batting crease. My plan was to lean back, make room for myself and give it everything I had."

Miandad struck three sixes in the innings but the last ball six was stitched to every Pakistan cricket's fans heart.

Earlier, batting first, India had got to a score of 245 as Kris Srikkanth made 75 runs while Sunil Gavaskar went on to register 94 runs from 134 balls. For Pakistan, legendary Wasim Akram scalped three wickets.

Miandad ended his illustrious career with 7381 ODI runs in 233 matches at an average of 41.70.

