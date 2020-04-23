Aaron Finch prepared for T20 World Cup postponement amid coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has said that he won't be surprised if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has said that he is prepared for the T20 World Cup to be postponed amid the global outbreak of COVID-19. While the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, scheduled to begin on March 29 was postponed 'till further notice', the ICC remains hopeful that the T20 World Cup goes ahead as per the schedule.

The tournament is slated to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 5.

"I think we might have to get our heads around a T20 World Cup that might be postponed for a month, two months, three months, whatever it has to be," Finch told 'SEN Radio'.

Finch, who was the part of the closed-door ODI against New Zealand last month, also said that he won't mind playing cricket without fans if it meant for the game to resume.

"But as long as we can get live sport up and running. Whether that's with crowds or not, I don't think that makes any difference to the players," said Finch.

"We played one ODI against New Zealand with no crowd (and it) was really strange for first four or five overs, but then you got into your work," he said.

Apart from the T20 World Cup, Australia is also set to host India for a bilateral series which includes a four-Test rubber.

The ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is meeting on Thursday to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 and also the contingency planning for all ICC global events, including the T20 World Cup, over a conference call.

Finch feels authorities will need to be "creative" while rejigging the international schedule.

"I think we might have to get a little bit creative with how we do that (as part of a new-look schedule). Whether that's setting up and playing two Test matches in one hub or something like that," he said.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had suggested that the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy be held at one venue -- the Adelaide Oval -- to ensure that the rubber does go ahead.

Cricket Australia is exploring options to save the series in the wake of the pandemic which has led to global travel restrictions as well.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage