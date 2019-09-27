Friday, September 27, 2019
     
  Aap Ki Adalat: Shikhar Dhawan sends strong message to Pakistani cricketers

In a conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat, Shikhar Dhawan advised Pakistani cricketers to solve their own issues first before commenting on others.

September 27, 2019
Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan had a strong message for Pakistani cricketers, who have been speaking about India on Twitter lately.

Speaking to India TV's Chairman and Editor-In-Chief, Rajat Sharma in the show, 'Aap Ki Adalat', Dhawan opened up about his message to Shahid Afridi on Twitter.


Afridi had tweeted his thoughts regarding the situation in Kashmir and it didn't go down well with Dhawan.



To which, Dhawan replied: "Pehle khudke desh ki haalat sudharo. Apni soch apne paas rakho. Apne desh ka joh hum kar rahe hai woh acha hi hai aur aage jo karna hai woh humein ache se pata hai. Zyaada dimaag mat lagao."

And, to add to that, Dhawan advised Pakistani cricketers to solve their own issues first before commenting on others.

"If someone says something about our country, of course, we will say stand up. We don't need outsiders to advice us. First fix your own country and then speak about others. There is a saying 'Jinke ghar kach ka hoh, woh dusro k ghar pathar nahi phekte [People who have glass houses, don't throw stones at others]'," Dhawan said.

Dhawan also revealed what he said to Rishabh Pant, when the 21-year-old sat on the opener's lap during a photoshoot.

"I asked Rishabh to get up from my lap but he sat on. I cheekily told him I don't love men that much as well that I let them sit on my lap," Dhawan joked.

The southpaw also praised Harik Pandya for being a good and fun person.

"Hardik is a brilliant character," Dhawan said.

The 33-year-old spoke at length on various subjects during the conversation. To watch the full show, tune in to Aap Ki Adalat on India TV at 10 PM on Saturday.

