2019 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq and Mustafizur Rahman etch their names on Lord's Honours Board

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday made it to the limited-overs Honours Board at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the team's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh.

Afridi took a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh to allow his team to seal a comprehensive 94-run win. In the end, he ended up taking six wickets and recorded the best ever figures for a Pakistan player in the World Cup - 6/35 from 9.1 overs.

The Home of Cricket, Lord's Cricket Ground congratulated Afridi for his brilliant performance with the ball.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman also made it to the Lord's Honours Board.

Imam scored run-a-ball century, including seven boundaries, to power Pakistan to 315 for the loss of nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur took a five-wicket haul in his 10 overs quota. The Bangladesh pacer dismissed Imam, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on June 25 became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Board at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms. Finch played a knock of 100 off 116 balls before England's Jofra Archer dismissed him.

Earlier this year, women cricketers featured at the Lord's Honours Board as the 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket.

Previously, only centuries and five-wicket hauls in Test matches were mentioned on the boards at home and away dressing rooms at the Lord's. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.

With the change, England women cricketers Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Caroline Atkins' names got immortalised for scoring centuries at the Lord's. Fast bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole also feature on the honours board for taking five-wicket hauls at the ground.

Among the men, Ricky Ponting, Michael Atherton, and Muttiah Muralitharan's names were mentioned on the honours boards after missing out for so many years.

Interestingly, the world's highest run-getter in both the formats, Sachin Tendulkar, has highest scores of 37 in five Tests and 30 in three ODIs at the Lord's. Consequently, he missed out on his name going on the honours boards.

