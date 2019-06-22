2019 World Cup: Fans lash out at KL Rahul after he gifts his wicket away against Afghanistan

Image Source : AP KL Rahul attempted a reverse-sweep and was caught off a top-edge, and Twitter lashed out at the opener for the irresponsible shot.

KL Rahul may have helped stabilize the Indian innings alongside Virat Kohli after Afghanistan struck an early breakthrough by removing Rohit Sharma, but all of his work was undone after he played a highly irresponsible shot to throw his wicket away.

Rahul, who sealed the opening slot after the departure of Shikhar Dhawan with a thumb injury, failed to capitalize on a solid start yet again as he was caught off a top-edge after attempting a reverse-sweep in the 15th over.

Rahul scored 30 off 53 balls.

While he created a platform for Rohit Sharma to explode in the game against Pakistan, the onus was on him to steer the Indian innings in this match. However, Rahul, who is otherwise one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world, continues to suffer from inconsistent form.

Justifiably, the fans on Twitter were left frustrated with Rahul and lashed out on the batsman.

Here are some of the tweets:

Might be wrong, but KL Rahul looks clueless in ODIs, just cannot find the right tempo to bat at. Lack of intent, inability to milk singles. It's either block or hit. Maybe coz of limited List A experiences, he doesn't know how to construct an ODI innings. #INDvAFG — rossirossco (@rossirossco) June 22, 2019

Had KL rahul stayed there without resorting to dat totally needless shot,he wud have scored runs at a SR of 100 by the end of his innings...many such slow-start innings were played by him in this year IPL. Unnecessary hurry cost Team India a wkt ..#indvafg — Swing and Spin (@The22yardsgame) June 22, 2019

KL Rahul scored a hundred on his ODI debut in 2016. We are almost halfway through 2019 and he still has just one ODI hundred. These type of dismissals is the reason why. #CWC19 — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) June 22, 2019

KL Rahul has been needlessly hyped, haven't seen anything exceptional. #INDvAFG — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 22, 2019

I’m afraid for an opener in this era, KL Rahul is playing too many dot balls at the start. In fact it’s the pressure built by these dot balls that compels him to do something out of the ordinary. He just needs to bat freely. There’s no pressure of losing his place now #INDvAFG — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) June 22, 2019

Did anyone notice how Virat Kohli got to that half-century?!



Hopefully, KL Rahul noticed. #IndvAFG #CWC19 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 22, 2019

You can clearly see the difference between kl Rahul and Shikhar dhawan, Shikhar wouldn't throw his wicket after getting settled — Rizwan Qureshi (@Ritz724) June 22, 2019

India have games remaining against Bangladesh, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka, and KL Rahul will aim to improve on his consistency, which could make a significant difference for the side in the later stages of the tournament.