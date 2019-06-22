2019 World Cup: Fans lash out at KL Rahul after he gifts his wicket away against Afghanistan

Saturday, June 22, 2019
     
KL Rahul attempted a reverse-sweep and was caught off a top-edge, and Twitter lashed out at the opener for the irresponsible shot.

New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2019 16:53 IST
Image Source : AP

KL Rahul may have helped stabilize the Indian innings alongside Virat Kohli after Afghanistan struck an early breakthrough by removing Rohit Sharma, but all of his work was undone after he played a highly irresponsible shot to throw his wicket away.

Rahul, who sealed the opening slot after the departure of Shikhar Dhawan with a thumb injury, failed to capitalize on a solid start yet again as he was caught off a top-edge after attempting a reverse-sweep in the 15th over.

Rahul scored 30 off 53 balls. 

While he created a platform for Rohit Sharma to explode in the game against Pakistan, the onus was on him to steer the Indian innings in this match. However, Rahul, who is otherwise one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world, continues to suffer from inconsistent form.

Justifiably, the fans on Twitter were left frustrated with Rahul and lashed out on the batsman.

Here are some of the tweets:

India have games remaining against Bangladesh, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka, and KL Rahul will aim to improve on his consistency, which could make a significant difference for the side in the later stages of the tournament.

