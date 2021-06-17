Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought: History and significance

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is observed on June 17 every year. The UN-designated day is related to turning degraded land into healthy.

The United Nations General Assembly had in the early 90s declared through a resolution that June 17 will be observed as World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

The United Nations, NGOs and countries organise events to spread awareness about the cooperation required to combat desertification and drought.

Restoring degraded land brings economic resilience, creates jobs, raises incomes and increases food security. It also helps biodiversity to recover. Besides, it locks away the atmospheric carbon warming the Earth, slowing climate change.

A green planet can also lessen the impacts of climate change and underpin a green recovery from the pandemic.

The theme for this year's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is "Restoration. Land. Recovery. We build back better with healthy land".

India has set a target of restoring 2.6 crore hectares of degraded land by 2030. The South Asian giant also assists developing countries to develop land restoration strategies.