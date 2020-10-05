Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO successfully flight-tests 'SMART', Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has flight-tested SMART, Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo. The successful flight test was conducted at 11.45 hours from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha today.

In a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "The @DRDO_India has successfully flight tested the Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for this significant achievement."

All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly in the flight test.

SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities.

