Russia successfully launches Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft into International Space Station

Image Source : NASA Representational image

Russia successfully launched Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft which carried three astronauts entered the planned orbit on Saturday. The Soyuz-FG rocket blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 7:28 pm (Moscow time) and successfully took off for the international space station (ISS).

At 7:37 pm the spacecraft detached from the third launch vehicle stage and continued its autonomous flight to the ISS under the guidance of the specialists from the Rusian Mission Control Centre.

Soyuz MS-13, carrying Roscosmos astronaut Alxander Skvortsov (commander), Luca Parmitano (flight engineer-1) from Italy and Andrew Morgan (flight engineer-2) of the US, will atomatically approach the ISS and dock to it at 1:50 am (Moscow time) on Sunday.

The new expedition will join Roscosmos astronaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch on the ISS.

The space launch was conducted on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing of the US Apollo 11 spacecraft. Commander Neil Armstrong descended a ladder onto the lunar surface and became the first man to complete what he famously described as "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind".

ALSO READ | Is telescope on tallest mountain in Hawaii our best bet to find alien life in space?

ALSO READ | Kerala to set up state-of-the-art Space Park in Thiruvananthapuram