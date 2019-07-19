Image Source : OFFICIAL Kerala to set up state-of-the-art Space Park in Thiruvananthapuram

In a bid to become a major manufacturing hub for space-related technology, and attract global start-ups working on research and development in the space sector, the Kerala government will set up the country's first state-of-the-art Space Systems Park in the state capital.

The proposed park will come up at the Technocity campus, the newest destination for IT companies.

It will house the APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum, developed with investments from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)

The state government will transfer 20.01 acres of land as lease to the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL) to develop the space park.

The KSITIL will hand over the land required for the APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre and Space Museum to ISRO through a lease agreement. A government order has already been issued in this regard.

The entire project will be implemented by the Electronics and IT Department, government of Kerala.

"With the space park materialising, the Kerala capital will become a key hub of space technology in the country, besides generating numerous jobs," said M.Sivasankar, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala.

