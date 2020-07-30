NASA's most elaborate life-hunting rover Perseverance is all set for Mars Mission | Photos
NASA's rover Perseverance is on the verge liftoff. Perseverance will look for evidence of past microscopic life on Mars in an ancient lake. It will also gather some promising rock samples for future pickup.
NASA's rover Perseverance is on the verge liftoff. Perseverance will look for evidence of past microscopic life on Mars in an ancient lake. It will also gather some promising rock samples for future pickup. NASA is teaming up with the European Space Agency to return the samples to Earth around 2031. This mission which will involve multiple launches and spacecraft costs more than $8 billion. The United States remains the only country to land successfully at Mars. If all goes well next February, Perseverance will become the ninth U.S. spacecraft to operate on the Martian surface.
