Parallel Universe discovered? Nope, the evidence isn't strong enough

Every news stream is abuzz these days about evidence of a parallel universe having been found. And why not? The idea seems exciting. Parallel universes have been thought of for a while. The realm has been dear to creative minds as well as scientific ones. Popular media is filled with stories woven around the concept of a parallel universe.

So all the fanfare around the discovery of parallel universe was understandable. What added to the excitement was this 'parallel universe' was said to have time flowing backwards! Now, this is really something!

But, it has now come to light that we may be celebrating too soon. The evidence for this parallel universe isn't strong enough.

Most of the reports declaring the discovery of parallel universe apparently depended on a paywalled news report published in New Scientist on April 8, 2020. Here is what the portion outside the paywall says.

"...Explaining this signal requires the existence of a topsy-turvy universe created in the same big bang as our own and existing in parallel with it. In this mirror world, positive is negative, left is right and time runs backwards. It is perhaps the most mind-melting idea ever to have emerged from the Antarctic ice ­­– but it might just be true..." reads the report.

This part of the full report does indeed hints the existence of a parallel universe. But hold your horses.

What is this 'signal' new scientist is talking about?

The report talks about Neutrinos. Neutrinos are microparticles that pass through everything without much effect. More than a trillion Neutrinos pass through our bodies per second!

Scientists working with Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) in Antarctica recorded 'strange' signals over the years. Antennas of ANITA are at 37,000 metres above ground and measure Neutrinos coming from outer space and colliding with Antarctic ice. Scientists have discovered 'anomalous' readings in which Neutronos coming from the interior of the Earth. And these anomalous readings have been in discussion since 2016.

Then what's the problem?

Though the initial part of the report hints at a parallel universe. The full version (behind the paywall) mentions that "there are loose ends" in this theory of the parallel universe. Several news reports confirm this including the one in CNet. So though we do have a hint at the parallel universe. Evidence is not yet conclusive to fully confirm its existence.

It wouldn't be too bad in living in a parallel universe eh? After all, time runs backwards there. Many of us want to go back in time in order to stop living in the year 2020 because of continuous lockdowns courtesy of the coronavirus.

