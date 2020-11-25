Image Source : INDIA TV Lunar Eclipse 2020: When, where and how to watch last Chandra Grahan of the year

Get ready to watch the lunar last eclipse of the year this November. The Chandra Grahan will coincide with the auspicious Kartik Purnima. This will be the fourth lunar eclipse of the year 2020. The November 30 lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one when the moon will turn a shade darker for a few hours. A lunar eclipse is a celestial event that occurs when the moon moves into the Earth's shadow. There are three types of lunar eclipses -- total, partial and penumbral.

Lunar Eclipse: Date and Time

The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will over the skies on November 30. It will last for more than four hours. The penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 1.04 pm and will end at 5.22 pm. At 3.13 pm, the eclipse will be at its peak.

Lunar Eclipse: Where will it be visible

The lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan could be signed in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, South America, Pacific and Atlantic. The lunar eclipse won't be visible in India as the moon will be below the horizon.

Lunar Eclipses of 2020

The year 2020 has a total of four lunar eclipses, all penumbral. The last three lunar eclipses took place on January 10, June 5 and July 4.