Lunar Eclipse 2020: Major cities with best view of the 'Buck Eclipse'

Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be the final eclipse of the current cycle. Earlier, we saw the historic Solar Eclipse on June 21 and before that a lunar eclipse on June 5. The eclipse which the world will witness on the night of July 4th and morning of July 5th will be a buck eclipse and will be visible from several major cities across the world.
The Eclipse's official time is between 3 am and 6 am UTC, depending on where you are.
The Eclipse on July 5 will be partial because only part of the moon will dip into the penumbra. As per Livescience.com, this weekend's partial penumbral eclipse will appear as if a mouse took a small, dim bite out of the northern edge of the full moon.
Best Cities to View Lunar Eclipse on 4th/5th July
USA
- Washington DC
- Miami
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Atlanta
Canada
- Toronto
- Ottawa
- Ontario
- Quebec
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Nova Scotia
- Newfoundland
Other Mid-West and South American Cities
- Mexico City - Mexico
- Rio de Janeiro - Brazil
- Brasilia - Brazil
- Buenos Aires - Argentina
- Santiago - Chile
- Lima - Peru
- Bogota - Columbia
- Carascas - Venuzuela
African Cities
- Johannesburg - South Africa
- Pretoria - South Africa
- Cape Town - South Afirca
- Dakar - Senegal
- Sokoto - Nigeria
Europe
- Rome - Italy
- Napoli - Italy
- Baden-Württemberg - Germany
- Sevilla - Spain
- Madrid - Spain
- Barcelona - Spain
- Dublin - Ireland
United Kigdom
- London
- Manchester
- Birmingham
- Liverpool
- Glasgow
- Edinburgh
- Belfast