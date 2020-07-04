Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse 2020: Major cities with best view of the 'Buck Eclipse'

Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be the final eclipse of the current cycle. Earlier, we saw the historic Solar Eclipse on June 21 and before that a lunar eclipse on June 5. The eclipse which the world will witness on the night of July 4th and morning of July 5th will be a buck eclipse and will be visible from several major cities across the world.

The Eclipse's official time is between 3 am and 6 am UTC, depending on where you are.

The Eclipse on July 5 will be partial because only part of the moon will dip into the penumbra. As per Livescience.com, this weekend's partial penumbral eclipse will appear as if a mouse took a small, dim bite out of the northern edge of the full moon.

Best Cities to View Lunar Eclipse on 4th/5th July

USA

Washington DC

Miami

Houston

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Atlanta

Canada

Toronto

Ottawa

Ontario

Quebec

British Columbia

Alberta

Nova Scotia

Newfoundland

Other Mid-West and South American Cities

Mexico City - Mexico

Rio de Janeiro - Brazil

Brasilia - Brazil

Buenos Aires - Argentina

Santiago - Chile

Lima - Peru

Bogota - Columbia

Carascas - Venuzuela

African Cities

Johannesburg - South Africa

Pretoria - South Africa

Cape Town - South Afirca

Dakar - Senegal

Sokoto - Nigeria

Europe

Rome - Italy

Napoli - Italy

Baden-Württemberg - Germany

Sevilla - Spain

Madrid - Spain

Barcelona - Spain

Dublin - Ireland

United Kigdom

London

Manchester

Birmingham

Liverpool

Glasgow

Edinburgh

Belfast

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage