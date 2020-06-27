Image Source : FILE Interesting Fact: An eclipse never occurs alone, they come in pairs

An eclipse never comes alone. A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are about 2 to 3 eclipses in a row in the same eclipse season.

So the historic solar eclipse that took place on June 21 will be followed by a lunar eclipse on June 5th.

You might remember the first lunar eclipse had taken place on June 5.

The Lunar eclipse will not be visible from India but it will be seen from several countries in Africa, Western Europe, North and South America.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage