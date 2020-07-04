Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse 2020: Chandra Grahan on July 5 - Timing, Significance and Where to Watch

Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be visible in the skies on July 5, tomorrow morning. This will be the third lunar eclipse of the current cycle which saw the first lunar eclipse on June 5 and the historic Solar Eclipse on June 21.

The Eclipse on July 5 will be partial because only part of the moon will dip into the penumbra. As per Livescience.com, this weekend's partial penumbral eclipse will appear as if a mouse took a small, dim bite out of the northern edge of the full moon. The bite may be difficult to see with the naked eye, so moon gazers may need telescopes or binoculars to see the full effect, NASA has said.

For 2020, this full Moon in early July is closer to the summer solstice and will be lower in the sky than the full Moon in June.

Where will lunar eclipse on July 5 be visible?

The Lunar Eclipse will be visible from 4 continents. All of the Latin American countries will be able to view it along with Mexico, Cuba, the Caribbean islands, USA, Canada in North America. Most of the African countries will be able to view it. Western European countries like UK, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy and others will be able to view it.

Will it be visible from India?

No, the lunar eclipse on July 5 will not be visible from India because it will be morning light and India would be facing the Sun. The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be the morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. The eclipse will last for 2 hours and 45 mins.

Event Time in India Visibility in India Penumbral Eclipse begins 5 Jul, 08:37:23 No, below the horizon Maximum Eclipse 5 Jul, 09:59:51 No, below the horizon Penumbral Eclipse ends 5 Jul, 11:22:21 No, below the horizon

Jupiter and Saturn Watching

Just before the lunar eclipse 2020, the bright planet Jupiter and the fainter planet Saturn will appear in the east southeast, with Jupiter to the right about 6 degrees above the horizon and Saturn on the left about 3 degrees above the horizon. The bright star closest to appearing directly overhead will be Arcturus, appearing 64 degrees above the southwestern horizon. The three bright stars of the "Summer Triangle" will appear towards the east, with Vega appearing 55 degrees above the horizon in the east-northeast, Deneb about 35 degrees above the horizon to the lower left of Vega, and Altair in the east about 26 degrees above the horizon. Since it will be morning in India, these coordinates only stand applicable for US and other Western Hemisphere countries.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage