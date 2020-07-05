Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse 2020: Live Updates

Lunar Eclipse on July 5 will mark the last eclipse of the current cycle that saw a lunar eclipse on June 5 as well as the historic Solar Eclipse on June 21. The Eclipse today will be a 'buck moon' eclipse and will be visible from several major cities across the world. The Eclipse on July 5 will be partial because only part of the moon will dip into the penumbra.

As per Livescience.com, this weekend's partial penumbral eclipse will appear as if a mouse took a small, dim bite out of the northern edge of the full moon. The bite may be difficult to see with the naked eye, so moon gazers may need telescopes or binoculars to see the full effect, NASA has said.

For 2020, this full Moon in early July is closer to the summer solstice and will be lower in the sky than the full Moon in June.

LIVE UPDATES

07:25 AM: Major US cities to have best view of the eclipse

Washington DC

Miami

Houston

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Atlanta

07:21 AM: Lunar eclipse to start at 8:37 AM IST and end at 11:22 AM IST. The eclipse will reach its peak at 9:59 AM IST.

