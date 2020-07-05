Image Source : STARRY NIGHT Once Every 20 Years: Lunar Eclipse preceded by rare Jupiter-Saturn anomaly

The Lunar Eclipse on the US Independence Day was preceded by a rare Jupiter-Saturn anomaly that takes place only once every 20 years. When people looked up at the sky from the Western Hemisphere, along with the full moon, they saw two prominent members of our solar system -- Jupiter and Saturn.

Just before the beginning of the lunar eclipse 2020, the bright planet Jupiter and the fainter planet Saturn appeared in the east southeast, with Jupiter to the right about 6 degrees above the horizon and Saturn on the left about 3 degrees above the horizon.

The bright star closest to appearing directly overhead will be Arcturus, appearing 64 degrees above the southwestern horizon. The three bright stars of the "Summer Triangle" appeared towards the east, with Vega appearing 55 degrees above the horizon in the east-northeast, Deneb about 35 degrees above the horizon to the lower left of Vega, and Altair in the east about 26 degrees above the horizon.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage