Rajpal Yadav to go to jail after Delhi High Court upholds conviction in cheque bounce case

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav has suffered a legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in a cheque bounce case, meaning he will have to serve the jail sentence for three months. The actor was granted bail on March 18, 2026.

Rajpal Yadav to serve jail term again

Rajpal Yadav, who was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle, has been sentenced to three months' imprisonment. If he fails to pay the fine imposed by the court, his jail term will be extended to six months.

The court directed that all the sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will have to serve a total of three months in jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore in each case. This takes the total fine across all seven cases to Rs 7.35 crore. According to the court's order, Rs 1 crore 4 lakh 75 thousand in each case will be paid to the complainant, while Rs 25,000 in each case will be paid to the State.

Rajpal Yadav says prisoners deserve a second chance

Speaking about his experience inside Tihar Jail, Rajpal exclusively told IndiaTV that many inmates deserve another opportunity in life. He also appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to consider reforms for deserving prisoners. "I would like to request Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to do something about some of the people there, as one mistake may be overlooked. However, at the same time, I hold utmost regard for the judiciary and their judgment. But if we could do something for some of them, then it would be good."

'The food in Tihar jail is good'

Rajpal was also asked about his daily routine inside Tihar Jail. While he chose not to share many details, he praised the prison's administration and said it has a long history. The actor added that he had no complaints about the food served there.

Why is Rajpal Yadav's cheque-bounce case?

The legal case stems from alleged unpaid dues related to Rajpal Yadav's 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and the loan reportedly taken for its production continued to accumulate interest over the years.

Before surrendering to the Tihar Jail authorities, Rajpal had spoken about the financial and emotional toll of the prolonged legal battle. "Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own." (Sir, what should I do? I don't have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)

Following his arrest, Salman Khan, Sonu Sood and several others reportedly extended financial assistance to the actor.

Also read: 'We want to save him': Priyadarshan hikes Rajpal Yadav's fee amid cheque bounce case