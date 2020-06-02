2020 gives triple eclipse treat in a row to skywatchers. Check details

Image Source : AP The moon blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse in La Higuera, Chile, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Northern Chile is known for clear skies and some of the largest, most powerful telescopes on Earth are being built in the area, turning the South American country into a global astronomy hub. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

2020 is undeniably bad for all of us. However, there is some good news for the ardent sky-watchers. This year, there will be three eclipses in one lunar month. Sounds exciting, right? In the period between June 5 and July 5, one will get to witness two lunar eclipses and one solar eclipse.

According to the astronomers, triple eclipses are very rare as compared to double or single eclipse. Between June 5 and 6, a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur, which will then be followed by an annular solar eclipse on June 21 and another lunar penumbral eclipse on July 5.

As per the Banglore Mirror, the next full moon will be on June 6 at 12.42 am. On the night of June5/6, the moon will be in penumbral eclipse. During such an eclipse, the moon passes through the earth's outer shadow, the penumbra. In the penumbra, the moon is only slightly dimmed, As the brightness drop in less than 10 per cent the human eye cannot notice.

Interestingly, the annular solar eclipse on June 21, which happens to be International Yoga Day.

In India, the shadow shall pass over Rajasthan, Haryana, areas at the Punjab-Haryana border and Uttarakhand. The rest of India will see a partial solar eclipse.

