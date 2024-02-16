Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Countdown begins: ISRO all set for INSAT-3DS satellite launch tomorrow - All you need to know

The countdown for the launch of the GSLV-F 14/INSAT 3DS mission has started. The launch will take place at 5:30 pm on Saturday from Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2024 18:00 IST
insat 3ds mission, isro insat 3ds rocket, isro rocket launch, isro meterological satellite, isro
Image Source : ISRO ISRO set to enhance Weather Forecasting with INSAT-3DS satellite launch

ISRO (India Space Research Organisation) is gearing up to launch its meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, on Saturday, February 17. This satellite aims to improve weather forecasting and disaster warning capabilities. INSAT-3DS will be carried into space aboard the GSLV F14 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch is scheduled for 5:35 pm.

Mission objectives

The primary goal of INSAT-3DS is to enhance meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. It will complement the existing INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites, improving India's weather forecasting capabilities.

INSAT-3DS features

This satellite is designed to provide more accurate meteorological data, helping India's weather agencies deliver better forecasts. It will monitor weather patterns over land and sea, aiding in disaster preparedness and response.

GSLV F14: The "Naughty Boy" Rocket

The GSLV F14 rocket, which will carry INSAT-3DS, has been nicknamed the "naughty boy" due to its past failures. With a failure rate of 40 per cent, it has encountered problems in six out of its fifteen flights. However, ISRO remains confident in its ability to successfully deploy the satellite.

Where to watch the launch

The INSAT-3DS launch will be broadcast live on ISRO's social media platforms. Additionally, viewers can tune in to DD National's social media and YouTube channels for live coverage of the event.

With enhanced meteorological capabilities, this satellite will contribute to improved weather forecasting and disaster management in the country. 

