Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  China launches powerful rocket with classified communication satellite: All you need to know

China launches powerful rocket with classified communication satellite: All you need to know

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 12:37 IST
China, rocket, classified communication satellite, technology, scientist
Image Source : FILE China launches powerful rocket with classified communication satellite

China recently launched the 11th satellite under a classified Chinese military programme with the country's most powerful rocket. Chinese state media has reported the successful launch of the satellite from the southern island of Hainan with a Long March 5 rocket.

So far, by the time of writing, no details on the satellite were given, except that it will be mainly used for "multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments".

The powerful Long March 5 rocket is normally used to launch very large payloads. A Long March 5 rocket was last used in December to launch a large optical remote-sensing satellite into orbit.

The last satellite launched under the classified military programme was in early November, though the smaller medium-lift Long March 7A rocket was used.

State media reported that the satellite was also to be used for largely multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments, without elaborating.

Western orbital data previously indicated a satellite under the programme approached a U.S. satellite in at least one instance in 2022.

The U.S. Space Force has previously complained about one of its satellites being followed by two Russian satellites.

ALSO READ: Moon Lander declared 'Alive and Well' following tense Lunar touchdown: Details

Report from Reuters 

