Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Moon Lander declared 'Alive and Well' following tense Lunar touchdown: Details

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 12:21 IST
ISRO
Image Source : ISRO ISRO

The moon lander named Odysseus is reportedly 'alive and well' a day after its white-knuckle touchdown as the first private spacecraft ever to reach the lunar surface, and the first from the United States since 1972, the company behind the vehicle, Intuitive Machines said.

Flight controllers at the company's mission operations centre in Houston "are communicating and commanding the vehicle to download science data," the company said in a statement posted on its website, the first update provided since Thursday's landing.

Shares of Intuitive Machines LUNR.O jumped 21% on Friday, and the company's stock was up 4.5% in after-hours trading. The company said that the spacecraft was also sending "good telemetry" and was charging its solar power cells properly.

"We continue to learn more" about the vehicle's specific location in the south pole region of the moon, its "overall health" and its orientation on the surface, the company said.

The six-legged, uncrewed robot spacecraft reached the lunar surface on Thursday after a nail-biting final approach and descent in which a problem surfaced with the lander's navigation system, requiring engineers on the ground to employ an untested workaround at the 11th hour.

It also took some time after an anticipated radio blackout to re-establish communications with the spacecraft and determine its fate some 239,000 miles (384,000 km) from Earth.

When contact was finally renewed, the signal was faint, confirming that the lander had touched down but leaving mission control immediately uncertain as to the precise condition and position of the vehicle, company officials said during a webcast of the event on Thursday evening.

The lander is carrying a suite of scientific experiments for NASA and several commercial customers designed to operate for seven days on solar energy before the sun sets over the polar landing site.

NASA and Houston-based Intuitive Machines planned to hold a news briefing later on Friday to give further updates on the status of the mission.

ALSO READ ISRO's INSAT-3DS: Precision equipment developed by Salem College students

Report from Reuters 

