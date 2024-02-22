Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
ISRO's INSAT-3DS: Precision equipment developed by Salem College students

As a reliable partner for developing indigenous technology products like rocket motors for mission-critical applications of ISRO, SonaSPEED has also been picked up to provide precision components for the ensuing Gaganyaan mission, the College said in the statement.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 19:30 IST
After successfully developing a stepper motor for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission, students at the Sona College of Technology here have now powered the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) latest weather satellite with precision equipment.

The college’s SonaSPEED (Sona Special Power Electronics & Electric Drives) division once again displayed its sound research capabilities with a piece of key equipment during the launch stage of ISRO’s meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS.

INSAT-3DS, which lifted off from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Sriharikota on February 17, will greatly assist India's weather agencies and help in providing increasingly accurate weather forecasting and disaster warning.

“Sona researchers rigorously followed the process in the design and manufacture of this critical piece of equipment as INSAT-3DS weather satellite has been dubbed the “naughty boy” in the past with 6 out of its 15 flights not performing,” said Dr SRR Senthil Kumar, Principal, Sona College of Technology, in a statement.

Previously, ISRO has picked up a stepper motor made by the college’s SonaSPEED division for use in the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM 3) to launch Chandrayaan-3.

ISRO used a set of simplex permanent magnet stepper motors for use in the mixture control actuator during the cryogenic stage of the launch.

The mixture control actuator helps mix liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen in precise combination for a perfect lift-off.

The Sona SPEED Team created motors that were performance tested in the presence of scientists at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre before delivery.

“With this prestigious order from ISRO, Sona’s research teams have sharpened design and development capabilities that go into making precision equipment for the space, defence and automotive sector,” said Chocko Valliappa, Vice Chairman, of Sona College of Technology.

“Our researchers are confident of extending India’s sharp engineering edge to support the government’s Make in India initiative, especially in the defence sector,” he added.

The pioneering R&D efforts of researchers and faculty at SonaSPEED have led them to supply ISRO special purpose BLDC (Brushless DC) motors for satellites and rockets as well as lunar robots for previous space missions.

Sona College of Technology students, along with students from five other colleges, launched a student PICO satellite from ISRO facilities in September 2017.

ALSO READ: INSAT-3DS update: Spacecraft reaches geosynchronous orbit, all planned firings done, says ISRO

Inputs from IANS

