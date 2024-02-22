INSAT-3DS update: Spacecraft reaches geosynchronous orbit, all planned firings done, says ISRO

Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
The INSAT-3DS satellite weighs 2274-kilogram and it is equipped with advanced payloads which are majorly designed to provide more accurate and timely data on atmospheric conditions.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 13:20 IST
INSAT-3DS updat
Image Source : ISRO INSAT-3DS

INSAT-3DS, India's newest satellite for weather has entered the desired geosynchronous orbit just above the Earth to start the observations. The news was officially out by ISRO, where the space agency said that all four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings were completed after the spacecraft was unloaded into the geosynchronous transfer orbit.

In the latest update, ISRO said, "All four planned Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) firings are completed. The spacecraft is now in geosynchronous orbit. It is expected to reach the In-Orbit Testing (IOT) location by February 28, 2024.”

Where is the satellite placed?

A satellite which is placed around Earth, in the geosynchronous orbit, completes one orbit which is in approximately 24 hours, which matches the rotation period of the Earth. If the satellite is placed directly above the equator and in the same plane as the equator also, then it becomes geostationary, meaning that the satellite appears stationary relative to a fixed point from the surface of the Earth.

What is the purpose of Geostationary satellites?

Geostationary satellites are used for many purposes, which include Earth observation, weather monitoring and communication.

ISRO launched the new INSAT-3DS mission by the heavy lift of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-II (GSLV-MkII) into space.

The launch vehicle will soar through the atmosphere to deploy the satellite into a geostationary transfer orbit initially. It will be followed and moved into a geostationary orbit around the Earth. This orbit is situated above the earth’s equator for over 35,000 kilometres.

About INSAT-3DS:

The INSAT-3DS, a state-of-the-art meteorological satellite is one of the latest addition from the ISRO to India's third-generation satellites placed in the geostationary orbit.

It further follows the successful deployment of its predecessors:

  • INSAT-3D 
  • INSAT-3DR

Both satellites have been instrumental, known for enhancing weather observation and analysis since the time of their respective launches, along with INSAT-3DR which have been operational since September 2016 (almost 8 years).

The primary objective of this satellite?

It has been stated that the primary objectives for the new weather-oriented satellite are multifaceted. It is important for environmental monitoring and safety, equipped to monitor Earth's surface and carry out oceanic observations in various spectral channels, which are important for meteorological analysis.

The INSAT-3DS satellite weighs 2274-kilogram and it is equipped with advanced payloads which are majorly designed to provide more accurate and timely data on atmospheric conditions.

ALSO READ: Gaganyaan: ISRO completes final test of engine that can carry humans to space

