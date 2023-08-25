Friday, August 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. Chandrayaan-2's camera spots Vikram lander on Moon, ISRO releases pictures, deletes later

Chandrayaan-2's camera spots Vikram lander on Moon, ISRO releases pictures, deletes later

ISRO released pictures of Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera spotting Vikram Lander on the Moon.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: August 25, 2023 9:54 IST
ISRO releases new pictures of Moon
Image Source : ISRO ISRO releases new pictures of Moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released new pictures of Moon and spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander which was captured by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera. However, the space station released the pictures later.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

On Friday, ISRO released pictures of Vikram Lander which was spotted by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC).

Read More Science News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Top News

Related Chandrayaan2 News

Latest News