Chandrayaan-2's camera spots Vikram lander on Moon, ISRO releases pictures, deletes later

ISRO releases new pictures of Moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday released new pictures of Moon and spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander which was captured by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera. However, the space station released the pictures later.

India on Wednesday scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and the first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

On Friday, ISRO released pictures of Vikram Lander which was spotted by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC).

