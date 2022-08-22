Antarctica winter ends: Take a look at first sunrise after 4 months of darkness

Follow us on Image Source : @ESA Winter finally over in Antarctica.

Highlights The image was shared by European Space Agency (ESA) on Twitter

ESA-sponsored medical doctor Hannes Hagson snapped this picture on Aug 5

The rising of the first Sun after 4 months in Antarctica was an awe-inspiring view

Antarctica winter over: The Sun finally showed up in Antarctica after a gap of 4-months marking the end of winters in the region. The winter months in Antarctica are tough, with temperatures dropping below −80 degree Celcius under a pitch black sky.

The image was shared by European Space Agency (ESA) on Twitter.

"It's the end of winter in the #UpsideDown aka Antarctica. @DrHagson & Concordia station crew welcomed the sun after 4 months of night, sending the flood light in this for its seasonal rest. What's up and what's next for the crew," ESA said.

The event was also part of ESA's week in pictures.

The rising of the first Sun after 4 months in Antarctica was an awe-inspiring view.

ESA-sponsored medical doctor Hannes Hagson snapped this picture from the Station’s front door in early on 5 August.

"Time here has the strange quality of both passing really quickly and very slowly at the same time, and in just two days we expect the return of the sun to grace us here at 75 degrees south! The returning daylight certainly has us all cheered up and starting to sense the beginning of the final part of this adventure,” Hagson said.

The 12-member crew of Concordia research station woke up to a most welcome sight in early August: sunrise, after four months of Antarctic darkness.

The return of the sun is a major milestone for the isolated and confined crew; they are three-quarters of the way through their Antarctic residency and will soon prepare to welcome the summer influx of researchers at the base.

To combat winter blues, the crew keep busy, celebrating mid-winter (and the half-way point in their Antarctic stay) in June with their own traditions and taking part in the Antarctic Winter Games in July. Stations with a winter crew across Antarctica participate in a series of physical challenges and friendly competition.

With August comes not only sunlight, but production work for the Antarctic Film Festival, with each base submitting an original piece. Check out last year’s winning entry from Concordia in the Open category.

Of course, it’s not all fun and games. Hannes has been busy with biomedical research, as he continues to gather data from crew urine, stool and blood samples, as well as cognitive and psychological measures through questionnaires to study the effects of isolated, confined and extreme environments on the human body.

In October the crew will begin to prepare the base for the summer campaign. Rooms and tents must be prepared for the 40 or so incoming researchers.

ALSO READ | James Webb telescope likely spots first supernova

ALSO READ | Is the Sun going through mid-life crisis? Here's what European space study reveals

Read More Science News