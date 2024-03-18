Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express derails in Rajasthan, several trains cancelled, routes changed | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot of incident

The accident of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express train near the Madar railway station in Rajasthan’s Ajmer late Sunday night affected the rail services on the route on Monday (March 18). Railways has cancelled six trains and the route of two trains have been changed. The derailment of the train took place at around 1 am when it was on its way Sabarmati to Agra Cantt via Ajmer. It was dispatched to Ajmer station at around 3:16 am. The repairment of the tracks was taken up.

List of trains affected

Train No. 12065, Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla cancelled on 18.03.24.

Train No. 22987, Ajmer-Agra Fort cancelled on 18.03.24.

Train No. 09605, Ajmer-Gangapur City cancelled on 18.03.24.

Train No. 09639, Ajmer-Rewari cancelled on 18.03.24.

Train No. 19735, Jaipur-Marwar cancelled on 18.03.24.

Train No. 19736, Marwar-Jaipur cancelled on 18.03.24.

Route of these trains changed

Train No. 12915, Sabarmati-Delhi rail service changed route via Dorai-Madar (except Ajmer)

Train No. 17020, Hyderabad-Hisar train service diverted via Adarsh Nagar-Madar (except Ajmer)

No passenger injured in accident

The accident was so severe that the track got uprooted and fell aside. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Railway administration has issued help desk number- 01452429642. At the same time, after removing 4 coaches, the entire train was sent back to Ajmer station at 3.16 am with the help of another engine.

(Input- Rajkumar Verma)