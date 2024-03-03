Sunday, March 03, 2024
     
  4. Rajasthan: Man kills 31-year-old daughter for refusing to get married

Rajasthan news: On Saturday, Singh went to Krishna's room while she was asleep and allegedly attacked her with an axe. The woman died on the way to hospital, the SHO said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hanumangarh Updated on: March 03, 2024 20:14 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan: Man kills 31-year-old daughter for refusing to get married.

Rajasthan news: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her father in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district for refusing to get married, police said today (March 3). The accused Govind Singh, a farmer, has been rounded up and is being questioned, they added.

Singh, aged around 55, had been forcing his daughter Krishna to get married but the latter kept refusing, Gogamedi police station SHO Ajay Kumar said. On Saturday, Singh went to Krishna's room while she was asleep and allegedly attacked her with an axe. The woman died on the way to hospital, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

