Rajasthan: Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina shot dead in Bharatpur, probe underway

Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina, an accused in the murder, shot dead while he was in police custody in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The criminals took advantage of the situation by shooting the gangster dead after throwing mirchi powder into the eyes of the police. The gangster was being transported by police from Jaipur jail to Bharatpur court at the time of the shooting. Kuldeep, who passed away, was a suspect in a murder and was in prison.

The incident took place close to the Amoli toll plaza on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway.

"Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina was shot dead by some unknown people at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur while police were taking him to the court. People from the rival gang were involved in the murder. Bharatpur SP has left for the spot. Further investigation underway," said Rajasthan Director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier, Sanjeev Jeeva Maheshwari, a sharpshooter for the Mukhtar Ansari gang in Uttar Pradesh, had previously been attacked in the Lucknow court. On June 7, Jeeva, who was in the Muzaffarnagar jail, was shot and killed. He was completely unaware that he might be attacked in the Lucknow court. But because he knew about the attack, he didn't take off his bulletproof jacket when he appeared in Muzaffarnagar court while he was in Barabanki jail.

Tillu Tajpuria's assassination in Tihar

Gangster Tillu Tajpuria was also assassinated on June 2 in Tihar Jail in Delhi. This was allegedly alleged to have been done by Deepak alias Teetar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan. The investigation also revealed that the attackers had planned to kill Tajpuria for two to three years.

