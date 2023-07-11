Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Faridkot

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital late Monday night. He had been taken to the hospital from the Bathinda Jail, where he is currently lodged for the murder of Singer Sidhu Moosewala.

According to Bishnoi's lawyer, the gangster has had a high fever for sometime now and suffering from a stomach infection. The lawyers further claimed that Bishnoi, who was on a fast for Saawan on July 4 complained of jaundice. This caused his health to deteriorate further.

Earlier on June 14, a Delhi court sent Bishnoi to judicial custody in connection to an extortion case. According to the information, the gangster was produced before the Saket court after his police custody was over. The court's decision came after the Delhi police sought for the judicial custody of 30-year-old Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key associate of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his involvement in harbouring his gang members, who are involved in various criminal cases including the RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of Punjab Police, Mohali. He was arrested by the central agency on Tuesday.

The accused, Vikas Singh, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, had harboured Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu resident of Faizabad, who executed the RPG Attack on intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. According to a statement issued by NIA, Vikas has revealed that he had given shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu in his house in village Devgarh, Ayodhya and his flat many times.

