Rajasthan: Congress' Amin Kaggi courts controversy, marries again without divorcing first wife

Congress candidate Amin Kaggi, the MLA from Kishanpole assembly constituency of Jaipur has courted a controversy by marrying a Hindu woman. This is his second marriage. According to reports, the 50-year-old MLA got married without divorcing his first wife. He made this disclosure in the affidavit filed with his election nomination papers. Kaggi's first wife's name is Reshma, with whom he has four kids. He had mentioned this during the 2018 assembly elections. This time when the election nomination form was filled, there was mention of second wife in it.

How much property decreased?

The second wife by the name of Monica Sharma Kaggi has been mentioned in the affidavit. On papers the assets' worth is at 6.86 crores in 5 years. In 2018, the total assets (movable and immovable) were 7.82 crores, which this time reduced by Rs 95.78 lakhs to 6.86 crores.

How much property do both wives have?

At the same time, there are properties in the names of both the wives, Reshma and Monica. There are movable assets worth Rs 13.73 lakh in the name of Reshma and Rs 12.73 lakh in the name of Monica. Both of them have 21 tola gold, 15 thousand cash and bank deposits each.

Many rebels including CM Gehlot, Minister Shanti Dhariwal filed nomination papers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal and other leaders also filed nomination papers on Monday. Rebels from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress also filed nomination papers as independent candidates. Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.