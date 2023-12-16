Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma says women's safety, welfare of poor priorities of his government

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday said that ensuring the safety of women, eliminating corruption, and promoting the welfare of the poor will be the top priorities of his government.

Addressing a program at Maharani College in Jaipur, the recently elected Chief Minister of the desert state mentioned that the commitments outlined in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Rajasthan polls, which were formulated based on input from the public, will be put into action.

Rajasthan CM on women's safety

"Our government is committed to ensuring the uplift of women and the welfare of the poor. Women's safety, zero corruption and the welfare of the poor will be our priorities," Sharma, who was administered the oath by the governor on Friday, said.

The programme at the college was organised for the launch of the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra".

Highlighting the accomplishments of the BJP-led Centre, Sharma said that schemes initiated by the Narendra Modi government for the welfare of the poor, labourers, and farmers have been launched. He added that these schemes will be effectively implemented through this yatra. “Through 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', we will ensure that the government's schemes reach the people they were intended for,” he said.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the yatra will guarantee that every beneficiary receives the benefits of the schemes. Sharma also shared that a committee has been established in Rajasthan to oversee the yatra.

PM Modi flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Modi also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The yatra was launched for other states earlier, but the launch for the five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections. PM Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed various government schemes.

Addressing a gathering, he said that his guarantee begins from where hope from everyone else ends and asserted that the development of smaller cities is at the centre of his resolve to make India a developed country. "With the resolve of a developed India, 'Modi's guarantee vehicle' is reaching every corner of the country."

In one month, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached thousands of villages and cities and most of them are small towns, he added.

Modi said his government is trying to ease troubles of everyone like a family member. "This is our government that has helped the poor, farmers, small businessmen and various other sections of society. Modi's guarantee begins after hope from everyone else ends," he said.

