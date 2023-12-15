SIT to be constituted to probe govt exam paper leak cases: Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur: Newly elected Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed for the investigation of the paper leak cases in the state. The Chief Minister also promised to form an anti-gangster task force for action against organised crime.

Sharma said a special investigation team will be formed to probe the paper leak cases, which happened during the tenure of the previous government. "No one who played with the future of the youth will be spared. It will be ensured that no paper leak incidents happen in the state," he said. Sharma said that the work on the formation of the team has been started.

'Women's safety top priority of government'

Addressing a press conference at the chief minister's office on Friday night, hours after his swearing-in, Sharma said that women's safety and the eradication of crime and corruption will be the top priorities of his government. "Our government will not tolerate crime against women at any cost. Women safety and eradication of corruption will be our top priorities," he said.

He said that a committee has been constituted to monitor the execution of the PM Gairb Kalyan Yojna and it will be ensured that no beneficiary is left out. "To monitor the execution of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, a committee has been formed, and it will do daily monitoring of the scheme," he said.

'Zero tolerance policy against corruption'

Sharma said pending matters in departments will be resolved and people will be given relief. "The government will run on a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. No crime will be allowed to happen and strict action will be taken," he said.

Sharma, a first-time MLA, was sworn in as the chief minister of Rajasthan at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership, 12 days after the party ousted the Congress in the assembly polls. He is a BJP state general secretary and took charge on the day he turned 57.

(With agencies input)

