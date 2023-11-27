Rajasthan Assembly Elections: 'Congress will get clear majority in state,' says CM Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses a public meeting.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reaffirmed on Monday that the Congress is poised for a clear majority in Rajasthan. He emphasised that despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) employing provocative language and playing the religion card, the people have rejected such tactics. Gehlot attributed the people's support to his government's schemes and policies, stating that the BJP leaders' inflammatory language did not resonate with the citizens. He pointed out that there was an undercurrent in favor of the Congress, and anti-incumbency sentiments were absent.

The Chief Minister noted the absence of a substantial BJP campaign, suggesting that the Prime Minister and other senior BJP leaders mainly relied on playing the religion card. He accused them of utilising language that could have provoked anger but asserted that the people of Rajasthan were not swayed.

"All have seen what kind of provocative language they used in the campaign, but they could not play the religion card. People have rejected them, and the Congress is going to get a clear majority in Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters here.

"The prime minister, (Union) home minister, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and Union ministers used such language in Rajasthan, which could have provoked anger, but the people of Rajasthan did not care about it," he added.

The polling for 199 out of 200 seats in Rajasthan occurred on Saturday, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.

In response, BJP leader Arun Singh highlighted their active role as the opposition for the past five years. He mentioned the record voter turnout, attributing it to resentment against the Congress and an expression of faith in the Prime Minister's leadership. Singh confidently stated that the BJP, with a significant mandate, is poised to form the government.

Also read | Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Barmer receive light rain as eastern regions remain under dry spell