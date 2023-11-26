Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: Jaisalmer, Barmer receive light rain as eastern regions remain under dry spell

Several parts of Rajasthan received light rainfall on Sunday due to a western disturbance in the area, weather office said. Sanchore (Jalore) witnessed hailstorm during the period but eastern Rajasthan mostly remained dry, it said.

“Due to a western disturbance, light rain has been recorded in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts in the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 8 mm has been recorded in Sedwa, Barmer,” a Met department official said. “A trough in easterly winds is forming over the state today and due to a western disturbance being active in the upper levels of the atmosphere which will result in rain with thunder in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions today (Sunday),” the official said.

There is a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at some places in Udaipur and Jodhpur division, and some places could see hailstorm and strong winds of 30-40 kmph, the official said. The official added that there was a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain at isolated places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions.

Some areas of Kota, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Jaipur divisionsare likely to see rain and thunder on Monday. From Tuesday onwards, the weather will remain dry and the temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees, the Met department said. There is a possibility of fog at some places, it added.

