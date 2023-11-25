Rajasthan elections: On voting day, CM Ashok Gehlot releases 'Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

As the desert state went to polls on Saturday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot released a teaser titled 'Dil hai Rajasthani'. Polling began Saturday morning for the 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan where the BJP is going all out to wrest power from the Congress which hopes to beat the state's anti-incumbency tradition.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Gehlot government released the teaser showcasing the CM's election rallies and the love of the people showcased upon him. The video also had hastags #Congress_is_not_a_storm_but_tsunami #Congress_again.

'No anti-incumbency'

Ashok Gehlot has been emphasising that there is no anti-incumbency against the Congress and the party will form the government in the state again. He said the BJP leaders who came from outside, including the prime minister and the Union home minister, tried to instigate people. On the controversial "red diary" issue, he said BJP leaders are upset that they could not topple his government despite indulging in horse-trading. A sacked minister had claimed that the "red diary" contained financial dealings of the chief minister.

On being CM again

On being the chief minister again if the Congress forms the government, he said that it is a tradition in the Congress that the AICC sends observers to take opinion of MLAs and then a resolution is passed, leaving all things for the high command and the decision of the high command is acceptable to all.