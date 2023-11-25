Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Live: Voting to begin at 7 am in high-stakes battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Live: Rajasthan is set to vote today to elect representatives to the 200-member state Legislative Assembly with the BJP aiming to unseat the ruling Congress, which is fighting hard to change the trend of alternate governments in the state. Polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm in 199 out of 200 constituencies, with stringent security arrangements in place. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat has been adjourned due to the death of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar. A total of 1,862 candidates are in the fray, and the number of voters is 5,25,38,105. This includes 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, with 22,61,008 being new voters aged 18-19. The current composition of the Legislative Assembly is 107 Congress MLAs, 70 BJP, 3 RLP, 2 each of CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), 1 Rashtriya Lok Dal, 13 independents, and two vacant seats (Udaipur and Karanpur).