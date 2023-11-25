Saturday, November 25, 2023
     
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Live: Voting to begin at 7 am in high-stakes battle

Rajasthan Elections 2023 Live Updates: Over 5.25 crore voters will seal the fate of 1,862 candidates in Rajasthan. The ruling Congress is eyeing another term of governance while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Jaipur Updated on: November 25, 2023 7:01 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Live: Rajasthan is set to vote today to elect representatives to the 200-member state Legislative Assembly with the BJP aiming to unseat the ruling Congress, which is fighting hard to change the trend of alternate governments in the state. Polling is scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm in 199 out of 200 constituencies, with stringent security arrangements in place. The election in Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat has been adjourned due to the death of the Congress candidate, Gurmeet Singh Koonar. A total of 1,862 candidates are in the fray, and the number of voters is 5,25,38,105. This includes 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, with 22,61,008 being new voters aged 18-19. The current composition of the Legislative Assembly is 107 Congress MLAs, 70 BJP, 3 RLP, 2 each of CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), 1 Rashtriya Lok Dal, 13 independents, and two vacant seats (Udaipur and Karanpur).

 

 

Live updates :Rajasthan Assembly elections

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rajasthan election: Preparation, mock poll underway

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 1 lakh security personnel deployed

    A total of 1,02,290 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting. A total force of 69,114 police personnel, 32,876 Rajasthan Home Guard, Forest Guard and RAC personnel have been deployed and 700 companies of CAPF have been deployed. Three flying squads and as many Static Surveillance Teams (SST) will also be deployed in each assembly constituency for intensive checking and monitoring on voting day.

     

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of parties contesting elections

    Apart from the BJP and Congress, other parties including CPI (M), RLP, Bharat Adiwasi Party, Bhartiya Tribal Party, Aam Aadmi Party,  AIMIM are also contesting the elections.

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BJP key candidates

    Leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition and former state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath and Kirodi Lal Meena are in the fray.

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Prominent Congress leaders contesting elections

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly speaker CP Joshi, several ministers including Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are among the Congress leaders contesting the elections.

     

  • Nov 25, 2023 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Over 5,23 crore voters to seal fate of 1862 candidates

    As many as 1862 candidates are in the fray with the number of voters being 5,25,38,105. These include 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, and of them, 22,61,008 are new voters in the 18-19 age group.

