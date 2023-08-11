Kota: Coaching student dies by suicide hours after his father visited him in hostel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Kota: A father received the news of his son's death just hours after he visited him in Kota, a coaching hub for preparation for engineering competitive exams in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the 17-year-old JEE aspirant committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Prajapat, a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The student had come to Kota just six months ago and was staying in a hostel at Mahavir Nagar under Jawahar Nagar police station area. He was preparing for JEE from Uncademy Institute.

According to police, his father had come from Azamgarh to meet him on Thursday and returned in the evening itself. However, on the way back to his home town, Manish's father tried calling his son but he didn't pick. The father then called the hostel where his son was residing.

When the hostel caretaker went to Manish's room, there was no response. The caretaker tried to look through the window and saw that Manish was hanging using the bedsheet.

According to the caretaker Rakesh, Manish Prajapat had come to stay in this hostel only a few months ago, and it was his father who got him the room.

On Thursday, his father was in Kota only and had come to meet him. According to Rakesh, his father seemed to be angry.

Prajapat had come downstairs to eat food in the mess around seven o'clock, the last time he was seen alive. He had returned from coaching between 6 - 6.30 p.m.

At around 8 p.m. his father called him, but there was no answer. On this, he called the caretaker and asked him to talk to his son.

Rakesh said, "I went to Prajapat''s room with the phone in my hand and knocked on the door, but got no answer."

After this he informed the hostel operator, who asked him (Rakesh) to peep through the skylight. When the caretaker peeped inside, he found Prajapat hanging, and the police were informed. Police said that Prajapat had hanged himself with a bedsheet.

By the time the Jawahar Nagar police station broke open the door, Prajapat had died. This is the 20th suicide case in the last eight months in this education city.

