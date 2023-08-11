Haryana: Class 12 girl commits suicide in school premises allegedly after not allowed to change subject

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A class 12 student allegedly committed suicide after she hanged herself to a fan in school premises in Haryana's Rewari.

Speaking in the matter, the younger sister of the deceased informed that the girl wanted to change her subject but when her teachers didn't allow for it, she hanged herself.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

The school principal said that the girl used to have epileptic seizures.

The police has initiated a probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, the family members of the girl now wants a police case against the teachers.

The incident took place at the Government Secondary School, in Swaraj Majra.

