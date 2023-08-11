Thane: Man robbed off expensive jewellery, cash in broad daylight in Ulhasnagar. Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A man on a two wheeler was looted by two unidentified men

Mumbai: A man on a two wheeler was robbed by two unidentified men in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai. The incident was caught on CCTV.

According to reports, two men engaged a man in talks who was on his two-wheeler and robbed off expensive ornaments from him. The incident took place in the 17 section area of ​​Ulhasnagar.

A person named Amarlal Tulsani was going on a bike. Two unknown men entangled Tulsani in talks and asked him to handover his gold chain, bracelet and cash.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

According to the police, the thieves have stolen goods worth more than Rs 2 lakhs. The Ulhasnagar police is probing the matter.

Report by Sunil Sharma

ALSO READ | Mumbai local blast 2003: Police sends DNA reports of relatives to Canada to identify arrested accused

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: Tomatoes rates dip, being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg in Nagpur vegetable market