Thane: Man robbed off expensive jewellery, cash in broad daylight in Ulhasnagar. Watch video

Mumbai: A man on a two wheeler was robbed by two unidentified men in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai. The incident was caught on CCTV.
According to reports, two men engaged a man in talks who was on his two-wheeler and robbed off expensive ornaments from him. The incident took place in the 17 section area of Ulhasnagar.
A person named Amarlal Tulsani was going on a bike. Two unknown men entangled Tulsani in talks and asked him to handover his gold chain, bracelet and cash.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
According to the police, the thieves have stolen goods worth more than Rs 2 lakhs. The Ulhasnagar police is probing the matter.
Report by Sunil Sharma
