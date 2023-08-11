Maharashtra: Tomatoes rates dip, being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg in Nagpur vegetable market

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tomato vendors wait for customers, at a vegetable market

In a big relief for the common man, the prices of tomatoes dipped in Maharashtra almost after two months. The tomatoes were sold at Rs 100-200 across the country. It is being reported that the prices of tomatoes decreasing in the Nagpur vegetable market.

The rise in supply at Nagpur's wholesale market has led to a decrease in the wholesale price of tomatoes. The tomatoes are being sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kilogram in the Kalamna market.

Prices will fall further

Reports suggest that tomato prices are expected to continue decreasing in the upcoming days. Tomato traders have indicated that not only Anantapur in the south but also arrivals from Latur and Aurangabad have commenced, contributing to this trend.

With a surge in the quantity of tomatoes being brought to the market, the average price of tomatoes has settled at Rs 40 per kilogram. However, the cost of high-quality tomatoes has climbed to Rs 50 per kilogram. The market is witnessing the arrival of 25 to 30 vehicles daily. Tomato traders are optimistic that the decrease in prices will soon extend to the retail market, ensuring a sufficient supply for households and averting any scarcity of tomatoes.

Thali became 34% more expensive

Notably, the cost of creating a 'Vegetarian Thali' experienced a significant increase of 34 per cent in July when compared to June, largely due to the surging prices of tomatoes. This information was provided by a rating agency in one of its reports. In Crisil's 'Roti Chawal Rate' report for August, it has been stated that the impact on the cost of a non-vegetarian meal is relatively minor, with the cost of preparing it only increasing by 13 per cent. The report mentions that the significant increase in the cost of meals is largely due to a 233 per cent surge in tomato prices. The price of tomatoes reached 110 rupees per kilogram in July, while it was 33 rupees per kilogram in June.

Tomatoes to be sold at Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said tomatoes will be sold at Rs 70 per kg in Delhi-NCR. She said the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will conduct the mega-sale of tomatoes in Delhi-NCR at a subsidised rate this weekend.

Sitharaman said tomatoes are being procured from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, for distribution through cooperative societies like National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED). "Procuring of tomatoes from tomato growing regions of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and also Karnataka and distribution of these through cooperative societies like NCCF, NAFED are all happening," she said.

'India has initiated tomato imports from Nepal'

The Finance Minister said that the approach has been launched in Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan. Additionally, in Delhi, mobile vans are distributing as outlets of NCCF and NAFED and also the Kendriya Bhandar.

She said that India has initiated tomato imports from Nepal by lifting import restrictions and the first lot of tomatoes from Nepal are likely to reach Varanasi, Kanpur by Friday itself.

