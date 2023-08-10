Mumbai local blast 2003: Police sends DNA reports of relatives to Canada to identify arrested accused

Follow us on Image Source : AP The accused was arrested in June in Canada.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch sent the DNA report of the relatives of the 2003 Mumbai bomb blast accused named Mohammed Bashir alias Cam to the Canadian Interpol. Canada Interpol arrested a person at the airport in June 2023. The agencies suspect that the arrested person is Bashir who was involved in the conspiracy of the blasts in Mumbai. Also, Bashir is on the most wanted list of CBI and Interpol's red corner notice was also issued against him.

He was trying to flee Canada when he was arrested. After arresting him, the Canadian agency shared information with the Indian counterpart. Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol for murder, terrorist act, conspiracy and other charges.

Image Source : INDIA TVBashir fled India 2011

Who is Bashir?

Bashir is a resident of Alwaya in Kerala. He is one of the accused in the 2003 Mulund blast case in Mumbai. He fled India in 2011. He has been hiding in Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and Gulf countries. He is named in more than 50 cases.

On March 13, 2003, there was a blast in a coach of Mumbai local train. As many as 12 persons died in the blast and 27 were injured. Mumbai Police had slapped POTA (Prevention of Terrorist Act) charges against 13 people in this case, Bashir allegedly provided finance and it was alleged that he was the main conspirator of that blast.

In this case, in the year 2016, the court convicted 10 people and 3 of them were sentenced to life imprisonment. The remaining 4 accused were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and one of them was sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

Also read- Mumbai: FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's son for kidnapping music company CEO | VIDEO