Mumbai: FIR against Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve's son for kidnapping music company CEO | VIDEO

Mumbai MLA's son kidnaps a businessman

Mumbai Police registered an FIR in Vanarai Police station against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve's son Raj Surve and others for allegedly kidnaping a businessman Rajkumar Singh for ransom from the Goregaon East area yesterday, said officials on Thursday. The victim is a CEO of a music company.

Police named 5 accused including Raj in the FIR. 10-12 unidentified accused were also mentioned in the First Information Report.

As per the FIR, the complainant was abducted and taken to the MLA's office and at gunpoint was made to sign some documents. The local police intervened and managed to rescue the complainant following which a case was registered under Kidnapping and Arms Act, they added.

In the CCTV footage, 10-15 people are seen forcibly entering an office, assaulting the staff and forcibly taking away one person.

