Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: Indira Rasoi Yojna renamed as 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday renamed Indira Rasoi Yojna, launched by the previous state government, to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'.

The name was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the BJP state headquarters, party sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the BJP office here to meet office-bearers and newly elected MLAs. This is Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the party office in Jaipur since becoming prime minister. The new government found 'shortcomings' in the Indira Rasoi Yojana, they said.

The prime minister arrived at Jaipur airport, where he was received by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, among others. He left the airport for the party office amid tight security.

The former Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot launched the Indira Rasoi Yojna in August 2020 to provide food at Rs 8 per plate with a resolution that 'no one should sleep hungry'.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rajasthan portfolio distribution: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma keeps Home, Diya Kumari gets finance

ALSO RAED | Rajasthan Minister falls down as stage collapses during felicitation ceremony in Kota | Watch video