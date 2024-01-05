Friday, January 05, 2024
     
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma distributes portfolios, Diya Kumari gets finance

Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma distributes portfolios, Diya Kumari gets finance

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 17:06 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma cabinet
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma with the newly-appointed ministers. (File photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday distributed portfolios to his cabinet ministers. Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari has been made the Finance Minister. Bhajan Lal Sharma has kept Home Affairs along with other departments with himself.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has got the Agriculture and Rural Development, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has been made Industry and Commerce, Sports and Youth Affairs minister, Gajendra Singh Khimsar has got Medical Health and Sciences (ESI), and Madan Dilawar is not the Education (Primary and Secondary), Sanskrit Education and Panchayati Raj minister.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari has got six departments including the Finance Department, Tourism Department and Women & Child Development while Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa has got four departments including Higher Education Department and Road Transport and Highways.

More to follow...

