BSF foils drug smuggling bid at international border, recovers narcotics from Pakistani drone

BSF foils drug-smuggling bid: The Border Security Force foiled a major smuggling bid at the international border in Rajasthan’s Gharsana in the Sriganganagar district and recovered a Pakistani drone originating from the other side of the border and seized narcotics weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics, the force said on Wednesday (June 21).

According to the BSF, the incident took place on the intervening night of June 20 and 21.

BSF foils smuggling bid in Punjab

“On the intervening night of 20-21 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along India Pak IB in Gharsana recovered a drone originating from Pak side. Two packets weighing nearly 2 kg of suspected narcotics were also recovered from the site.

In another incident earlier this month, the BSF foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling on June 10 early morning and recovered over 5 kg of heroin, dropped by a Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar.

“On 10th June 2023 at around 0400 AM, BSF troops deployed at the border reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side. Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the village Rai, District - Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted,” the BSF said.

5.5 Kg heroin recovered

One packed suspected to be contraband was recovered during the search. The packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape.

“On opening the big packet, five packets of heroin wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape were found. Gross Weight - approximately 5.5 Kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contraband items foiled due to the alertness of BSF troops in the Amritsar Sector,” the BSF said.

Significant increase in Pak drone sneaking observed

A significant uptick in the sneaking of the Pakistani drone has been observed lately. Earlier, the BSF gunned down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar and recovered over 5 kg of contraband. On June 5, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone across the Attari-Wagah border, carrying 3.2 kg of heroin.

Last month, BSF intercepted a Pakistani drone that violated the Indian airspace in Punjab’s Amritsar sector.

