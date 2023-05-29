Monday, May 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. BSF seizes 86 Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura, 18 held

BSF seizes 86 Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura, 18 held

The BSF seized 86 heads of Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura and arrested 18 people.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Agartala Published on: May 29, 2023 7:50 IST
BSF seizes 86 Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura, 18 held
Image Source : PTI BSF seizes 86 Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura, 18 held

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday seized 86 heads of Myanmar breed cattle in Tripura. The troops also arrested 18 people involved in their illegal transportation, officials said. The BSF troops acted swiftly on an intelligence input regarding the transportation of Myanmar breed cattle from Shiblong near the Tripura-Mizoram border from Assam by vehicles.

"A team of BSF troopers closely monitored the tri-junction of Shivbari near Machalibazar Police Station in Dhalai and intercepted 20 vehicles carrying cattle and nabbed 18 Indians involved in the smuggling of livestock. A Mahindra Scorpio was leading the convoy of 20 vehicles," the spokesman told the media.

BSF team recovered 86 livestock

During the search, the BSF team recovered 86 livestock being transported in these vehicles. The BSF suspects that all the cattle, smuggled from Myanmar, were intended to be smuggled to Bangladesh through Tripura, which shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh. Vigilant BSF troopers are effectively guarding the borders and regularly rescuing livestock and reducing crime from the bordering areas, the spokesman said, adding that the seizure would significantly impact the illegal trade of cattle trafficking.

(With IANS inputs)

 

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News