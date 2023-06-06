Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Manipur violence: BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in encounter with insurgents

Firing between security forces and a group of insurgents on the intervening night of June 5-6 resulted in the deaths of a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) and injuring two members of the Assam Rifles, said army officials.

According to a statement released by the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, "One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou."

BSF jawan Ct/GD Ranjit Yadav, who sustained bullet injury was evacuated to Jivan Hospital, Kakching where he was declared dead, reported news agency ANI.

According to officials, the injured members of the Assam Rifles have been flown by air to Mantripukhri.

"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," they added.

After the recent conflict in Manipur, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces), and police began extensive area dominance operations.

The hunt is in progress. The military, Assam Rifles, police, and CAPFs started operations in the hills and valley regions across Manipur on Saturday, said armed officials.

The operation, which was conducted under the surveillance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and quadcopters, has up to this point brought about the recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammo, and other warlike stores.

Manipur saw violence on May 3 during a rally coordinated by the All Tribal Students Union (ATSU) to fight for the consideration of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) class.

In response to a directive issued by the Manipur High Court on April 19, the march was organised in protest against the demand to include the Meitei community of the state in the ST category.

As directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur, the security forces have reiterated their call for the immediate surrender of stolen weapons in order to maintain peace and stability in the state.

Also Read | Manipur: Kuki militant camp burnt after abandoned houses torched, gunfight

Also Read | Manipur: 3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Imphal West district | DETAILS

Latest India News