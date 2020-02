Image Source : FILE AIMIM's Waris Pathan takes back his '15 crore' Muslims remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Spokesperson Waris Pathan has taken back his remarks that suggested "15 crore" Muslims will prove to be "too much" for "100 crores"

"I am not against any religion. I take back my words if they have hurt anyone," said Pathan on Saturday.

(More to follow)

